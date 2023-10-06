Taylor Swift just gave off Princess Diana vibes with her outfit

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether consciously or not, Taylor Swift emulated a beloved style icon's look when stepping out in New York this week. I'm of course referring to the one and only Princess Diana.

While the late royal was known for her red carpet style, she was equally elegant off it, even when she went to the gym. In fact, she became known for her gym sweatshirt, usually a Virgin Atlantic one, paired with cycling shorts and chunky trainers. According to her old personal trainers, she always wore this so the paparazzi would get bored of photographing her and focus on more important issues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It looks like Taylor Swift may have taken a leaf out of Princess Diana's book, as she wore a similar outfit in New York.

It consisted of an oversized t-shirt featuring a picture of Shania Twin with horses from her song 'Any Man Of Mine'. Some fans have debated whether this was a nod to her potential new romance with American football player Travis Kelce, though nothing has been confirmed.

Her t-shirt is from Free People and is sadly sold out, however I've found a similar one for you.

She paired it with a pair of cycling shorts, as well as some the 1906R trainers which are part of the New Balance collaboration with GANNI. They're the Egret colourway and are mostly sold out but I've found them in stock in one size so you cans hop them below, and hopefully more sizes will come in.

The songwriter finished off her look with the Louis Vuitton camera box bag.