Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Could we be getting a third generation of royal Olympic equestrian??

Lucas Tindall — son of Zara and Mike, grandson of Princess Anne — may only be a year old, but he is already being fully immersed into the world of horse riding and racing that his family loves so much.

Zara Tindall recently brought little Lucas, her youngest child, to the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, and the little boy looked to be loving every minute.

He was pictured in his mum’s arms, grinning happily at the sight of a horse. He also looked extremely eager to pet said horse. If he already loves the majestic animals so much, perhaps he’ll soon be taking up a riding hobby?

Zara also got to compete at the Festival herself, in the dressage phase, riding a horse named, “Classicals Euro Star”.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

As a reminder, the Queen’s granddaughter competed in the 2012 Olympics as an equestrian. She followed in both her equestrian parents’ footsteps: Princess Anne competed in 1976, and her ex-husband Mark Phillips even won a gold medal, according to Town & Country.

With the mother and grandparents he has, it’s fully possible that Lucas may fall in love enough with horse riding that he will become a third-generation equestrian. Or maybe he’ll prefer to play rugby like his dad? Only time will tell! After all, he has yet to start school.

Lucas was born in 2021, and has two older sisters: Mia, 8, and Lena, 4. If you’re feeling a bit lost when it comes to the whole extended Royal Family, the three little Tindalls are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ second cousins. Their respective parents Prince William and Zara are first cousins.

We know, it’s all very confusing.