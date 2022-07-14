Zara Tindall’s daughters just got to be bridesmaids for a family member’s wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So sweet!

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips’s half-sister Stephanie just got married to William Hosier.

The wedding, in Tetbury, was the perfect occasion for the extended family to reunite, and it sounds like it was a beautiful ceremony with goodwill from all the guests.

Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips, Stephanie’s dad, were both in attendance of course, with Mark walking his daughter (whom he shares with second wife Sandy Pflueger) down the aisle. Zara was also there, looking radiant in baby blue, as was her brother Peter, but it was the Queen’s great-grandchildren who truly stole the show on the day.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughters, Mia, 8, and Lena, 4, and Peter’s daughters with Autumn Kelly, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, all served as adorable bridesmaids, in white dresses and blue sashes, with flowers in their hair.

Video you may like:

“The children all seemed like a lovely unit,” a source told People. “They all seemed very happy and all behaved impeccably.”

The last time the girls were seen at an official event was during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in early June.

Stephanie’s wedding party painted a picture of the perfect blended family, thanks to Anne and Mark’s reunion, but also because Peter and Autumn — who officially divorced in 2021 — were both there with their new partners.

Stephanie, 24, is an equestrian like both of her parents, her half-sister Zara, and her sort-of-stepmum Anne. She regularly posts about her life among horses on Instagram, which is also where she announced her engagement to William back in May 2021, sharing sweet photos of the two posing and showing off her very impressive ring, and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. She captioned the photo with the date of their engagement, “09.05.21.”

Well, this is lovely.