Zara Tindall could step in to help Prince Charles when he becomes King

Zara Tindall is one member of the royal family who often slips under the radar, but things may soon change.

Zara – who is the daughter of Princess Anne – may see her royal duties increase when Prince Charles takes over from Queen Elizabeth II as monarch, one royal expert believes.

According to royal author, Brian Hoey, select royals may be more in demand and called on to help other relatives carry out important engagements in the coming months, and years.

Speaking to The Daily Express, Hoey said: “I think Zara could step up and undertake some public duties if she was required to do so.

“She is extremely popular within the Royal Family. She is very popular with Prince Charles and also with William and Harry – she famously gets on well with her cousins.

“If there’s a vacancy, if they need somebody to stand in for things, she would be the right person to do it.”

Currently, there are said to be 11 full-time working members of the royal family who are relied on to represent the Queen in her absence, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This news comes shortly after reports Princess Beatrice has been stepping in for Her Majesty at recent royal engagements, which has sparked speculation her recent appearances have been in preparation for her to take on more responsibilities on behalf of the royal family.

In the Queen’s absence, and in the wake of Prince Andrew’s sex assault claims made against him by Virginia Giuffre, which have since been settled with a financial agreement out of court, Beatrice, 33, has been called on to represent the royal family because she can be “trusted” and is “reliable”.

Royal experts believe Beatrice’s actions prove she is a “trusted member” of the royal family, while motherhood has given her the boost of confidence to hold her own at royal engagements.