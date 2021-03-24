Zara and Mike Tindall just gave a sweet nod to Prince Philip with their baby name choice

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week, it was Zara and Mike Tindall in particular that made news as it was announced that the couple had welcomed a baby boy, and they have given a sweet nod to Prince Philip, taking his moniker for their son’s middle name.

A spokesperson for the couple announced in a statement:

‘Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.’

It continued: ‘The baby, who is a new great-grandson to the Queen, was born on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz.’

Breaking the news on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike announced: ‘Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.’

He continued: ‘Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.

‘Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the position and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.’

Huge congratulations to Zara and Mike on their future arrival.