Sources weigh in on the risks of Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show 

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2025, returning to the spotlight to launch her upcoming lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

The Netflix series is expected to air later this year with Meghan Markle at its helm. And tying in with the upcoming launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the show is expected to cover all things food and lifestyle.

While highly-anticipated, experts have warned that there are risks to Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show. And that despite her success in the past, the Duchess of Sussex could struggle to replicate the “authenticity” of her previous lifestyle projects at this stage in her life.

This is something that Go Up CEO, Edward Coram James, opened up about recently, via HELLO! Magazine, explaining that With Love, Meghan “feels like a return to her ‘The Tig’ roots”.

The Duchess of Sussex’s now defunct lifestyle blog was a popular online destination for food, lifestyle and travel inspiration - written and curated by Markle herself. And since its 2014 launch, ‘The Tig’ found immediate success, with commentators predicting it to become “the next Goop”.

The Duchess of Sussex made the decision to close ‘The Tig’ to focus on her upcoming royal role in 2017. But eight years later, her upcoming show, With Love, Meghan is being named her ‘Tig 2.0’.”

This, according to Coram James, could be a difficult move for the Duchess, particularly given her lifestyle change since her early ‘Tig’ days.

"Empowerment, if it’s coming from a position of extreme wealth, can start to feel like a bit of a fantasy,” the Go Up CEO explained. “The risk is alienating a large portion of her audience who may feel like they can't apply any of these lessons to their own lives.”

"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle announced earlier this month as she posted the trailer to social media. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

With Love, Meghan was originally scheduled for release on Netflix on 15 January, but following the devastating LA wildfires, the release date has been pushed back to 4 March 2025.

