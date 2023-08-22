William has shut down hope of peace talks with Harry after feeling "utterly betrayed"

Oh dear

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

We've been hearing murmurs of a supposed "peace talk" meeting between King Charles and Princes William and Harry in September, but one royal source says there's "no chance" of that happening.

"Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William," the source, a friend of Prince William's, told The Daily Beast (via Sky News Australia).

"He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix."

The friend went on: "They were very close growing up, so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare. It is a total violation of his privacy.

"On top of that, Harry has criticised Kate and the way he is bringing up his children. It’s very, very sad. I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done."

William and Harry's relationship has deteriorated swiftly ever since the latter moved to Southern California with his wife Meghan Markle. However, things appeared to get much worse on several occasions, notably when the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, then when their Netflix docuseries was released, and finally in January 2023 when Harry's memoir was published.

In the book, the Duke calls William his "archnemesis," and details their fractious relationship over the years — including an incident when Harry claims William physically attacked him over an argument about Meghan in 2019.

Just days ago, an anonymous source claimed: "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.

"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20th so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."

Perhaps Charles might still meet Harry without William in attendance? We'll just have to wait and see how things unfold. What's for sure is it doesn't sound like we've seen the end of the drama amid the house of Windsor.

Topics
Royal Family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸