William has shut down hope of peace talks with Harry after feeling "utterly betrayed"

We've been hearing murmurs of a supposed "peace talk" meeting between King Charles and Princes William and Harry in September, but one royal source says there's "no chance" of that happening.

"Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William," the source, a friend of Prince William's, told The Daily Beast (via Sky News Australia).

"He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix."

The friend went on: "They were very close growing up, so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare. It is a total violation of his privacy.

"On top of that, Harry has criticised Kate and the way he is bringing up his children. It’s very, very sad. I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done."

William and Harry's relationship has deteriorated swiftly ever since the latter moved to Southern California with his wife Meghan Markle. However, things appeared to get much worse on several occasions, notably when the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, then when their Netflix docuseries was released, and finally in January 2023 when Harry's memoir was published.

In the book, the Duke calls William his "archnemesis," and details their fractious relationship over the years — including an incident when Harry claims William physically attacked him over an argument about Meghan in 2019.

Just days ago, an anonymous source claimed: "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.

"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20th so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."

Perhaps Charles might still meet Harry without William in attendance? We'll just have to wait and see how things unfold. What's for sure is it doesn't sound like we've seen the end of the drama amid the house of Windsor.