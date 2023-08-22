William has shut down hope of peace talks with Harry after feeling "utterly betrayed"
Oh dear
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We've been hearing murmurs of a supposed "peace talk" meeting between King Charles and Princes William and Harry in September, but one royal source says there's "no chance" of that happening.
"Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William," the source, a friend of Prince William's, told The Daily Beast (via Sky News Australia).
"He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix."
The friend went on: "They were very close growing up, so it has been very painful for William. But ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare. It’s literally William’s worst nightmare. It is a total violation of his privacy.
"On top of that, Harry has criticised Kate and the way he is bringing up his children. It’s very, very sad. I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done."
William and Harry's relationship has deteriorated swiftly ever since the latter moved to Southern California with his wife Meghan Markle. However, things appeared to get much worse on several occasions, notably when the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, then when their Netflix docuseries was released, and finally in January 2023 when Harry's memoir was published.
In the book, the Duke calls William his "archnemesis," and details their fractious relationship over the years — including an incident when Harry claims William physically attacked him over an argument about Meghan in 2019.
Just days ago, an anonymous source claimed: "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.
"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20th so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."
Perhaps Charles might still meet Harry without William in attendance? We'll just have to wait and see how things unfold. What's for sure is it doesn't sound like we've seen the end of the drama amid the house of Windsor.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Hailey Bieber proves this Y2K trouser trend is here to stay, and we're not mad about it
Talk about a throwback.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
When is Mercury in retrograde this year, and how can we navigate it?
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Taylor Swift wrote a personal note to Lily Allen’s daughter just before gig
She's the sweetest
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles accused of "not showing enough compassion" to Prince Harry
Do you agree?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles set to meet for 'peace talks' with Prince Harry, but Meghan won't be there
It's being considered as an olive branch for the Sussexes
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William and Kate's uncomfortable reaction to a joke about Harry has resurfaced
In retrospect, it all feels a little awkward.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles honours key figure who the Sussexes clashed with
Is this a snub?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles has welcomed Fergie back after "years of humiliation," royal expert says
She wasn't always well liked by the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal insider addresses claim that Kate is making 'night calls' to Harry on William's behalf
It was reported that she had contacted the Duke to help unite the brothers
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Anne once admitted that being royal is harder for Princess Kate's generation
Fair enough
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles once wore a fake nose and moustache so he wouldn't be recognised
This is too funny
By Iris Goldsztajn