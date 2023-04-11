People can't get over this Prince George detail from his royal Easter appearance

All eyes were on Prince Louis, 4, this past weekend as he made his debut at a royal Easter service.

Since Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, have already attended Easter services publicly, the attention was somewhat diverted from them — which means you might have missed a detail that royal fans have been pointing out en masse: the fact that George appears to have grown by several inches over the past few months.

In photos taken on the day, the little boy doesn't seem so little anymore: he's almost at his father's shoulder height, and didn't look much shorter than the vicar whose hand he shook on the day.

For reference, George's dad Prince William is 6'3", while his mum Princess Kate is 5'9''.

"George is incredibly tall for his age, wow," tweeted one royal fan alongside photos from Easter.

"Can't believe how much Prince George has grown up. He will be as tall as Prince William soon," wrote another.

"Prince George is getting very tall now and his confidence is showing through," wrote someone else. "Prince and Princess of Wales look so proud of him."

The day before, George and William had attended a Premier League game which saw Aston Villa take on Nottingham Forest, and yet more fans had noticed the young boy's apparent growth spurt then.

"Look how tall George is!" remarked one social media user, with another using the exact same words to describe the young royal.

Reporting on George's height, the Mirror hypothesised that he could be the tallest British king yet when he accedes to the throne. This is quite possible, as Edward IV reportedly measured 6'4". Though this was extremely tall for the time (Edward reigned from 1461 to 1470), it is just one inch taller than Prince William is right now.

Prince George of course has yet to reach his full height, so we'll just have to wait and see if he breaks the record set by his long-ago ancestor.