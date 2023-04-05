Why William and Kate were unsure about George's special role at Charles' coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales 'thought long and hard about' the pressure it may put on him
King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) is just over a month away, with events taking place across the country to celebrate the historic occasion.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet confirmed if they will attend (opens in new tab), members of royal family are expected to make various appearances over the long weekend in May - including the King's grandchildren.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have important roles (opens in new tab) on the day, and Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren will also have a part to play in the proceedings.
However, it is Prince George's key role that has been the subject of many discussions behind Palace doors.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son is second in line to the throne, and as such the monarch wished for him to be involved in the ceremony.
But the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly 'thought long and hard' about the 9 year old being in the spotlight, fearing that it may put too much pressure on him.
Ultimately, the couple decided that 'he is old enough to understand what is going on', according to People (opens in new tab).
George, along with three other boys, will act as a page for the King, and will help to carry the robes into Westminster Abbey.
A source told the publication: "His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page. It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."
The three boys joining George as the King's pages of honour are Nicholas Barclay, 13, who is the grandson of one of the Queen Consort's oldest friends, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, whose father is the King's Lord-in-Waiting, and Ralph Tollemache, 12, one of the King's godsons.
A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."
Not long to go now!
