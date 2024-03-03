One A-lister just shared a sweet anecdote about Princess Diana breaking protocol for his mother

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, never afraid to break royal protocol.

The late Princess of Wales changed the way royal women give birth, abandoned the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met, and even stopped wearing hats, famously saying, "You can’t cuddle a child in a hat."

Even today, the late Princess of Wales and her breaks with protocol are still making headlines, with singer Boy George opening up about a sweet gesture that she made for him and his mother on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

"The first time I met her, I was asked to be in a line up to meet her at some charity event," singer Boy George told host Drew Barrymore during his appearance on Thursday's show. "And then when the palace official checked the list, I wasn't on it, so they pushed me out of the line."

He continued: "I went over to the bar pretty embarrassed thinking, 'Oh my God. I can't believe I humiliated myself.' And I was standing in that line and [Princess Diana] broke protocol and came over and spoke to me, and she was very sweet."

The former lead singer of Culture Club then went on to explain that Princess Diana also broke protocol that evening to speak to his mother, who was a huge fan of the late Princess of Wales.

"She basically spent 20 minutes talking to my mum," Boy George recalled. "That was what made me fall madly in love with her. Because I said, 'I'm actually not really into the royal family but my mum loves you. Will you meet her?' She met my mum for 20 minutes and was adorable."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.