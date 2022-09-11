Prince William says he is ‘honoured’ to receive the Prince of Wales title

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace shared the news that Queen Elizabeth II had tragically passed away on Thursday 8th September, stating that she ‘died peacefully at Balmoral’.

Many have detailed Her Majesty’s incredible life and praised her dedication to service as the longest reigning monarch in British history, following an impressive seventy years as sovereign, and key political and religious figures have been paying tribute to the late royal.

King Charles III was formally announced as monarch on Saturday in an historic televised ceremony as he pledged to carry on his mother’s legacy, stating: ‘I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.’

He also announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are to receive new titles and will hereby be recognised as the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying: ‘With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.’

William has since expressed his gratitude for the ‘honour’ during a phone call with Mark Drakeford, Wales’ first minister, and promised to serve the country with ‘humility and great respect’.

Kensington Palace also commented that William and Kate ‘will do their part’ to support the Welsh people, issuing a statement via Sky News which reads: ‘The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.

‘The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

‘They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.