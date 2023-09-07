Here's how the royal family will mark the one year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This week marks one year since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen died aged 96 on September 8 2022, having reigned for 70 years, seven months and two days, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The one year anniversary since her tragic passing will be honoured across the nation, with members of the public already paying their respects.

The royal family are expected to lead the tributes, with statements honouring the late Queen expected throughout the day on Friday.

However, despite marking the day on social media, it is thought that the royal family will honour the day privately.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are spending the autumn months in Balmoral, and it has been confirmed that they will be marking the occasion "quietly and privately" there.

The late Queen's three other children are also expected to be marking the day quietly with their families, with it unknown as yet whether there will be a collective remembrance - something that Prince Harry's return to the UK could explain.

While most of the Mountbatten-Windsors will be marking the day away from the spotlight, it is the Prince and Princess of Wales who will be making a public appearance - marking the anniversary in St David's cathedral in Wales where they will lead tributes to the late monarch.

"I think the King has shown that he wants to emulate his mother in many ways – and that includes her tradition of marking the anniversary of King George VI’s death away from the public gaze," explained former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond in an interview with OK! magazine. "She always spent the day privately at Sandringham.

"Charles paid the most handsome tribute to the late Queen at the time of her death. She was, he said, an inspiration and example to the whole family. So he has already eloquently said his piece and now he will follow her example by marking the anniversary in the tranquility of the Balmoral estate.

"The fact that he has asked William and Catherine to lead a public tribute speaks volumes about how much he trusts and relies on them to support him in all that he now has to do."

We will continue to update this story.