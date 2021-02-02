Which royal family member has binge watched Bridgerton not once but TWICE?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And no it's not the Duke of Sussex or Cambridge...

If there’s one show that’s perked us all up, it’s Bridgerton. All hail the fantastic bonkbuster romp of a period drama that’s made us think about something that’s not ‘When will Lockdown 3 ever end?’ and got us all Googling every single thing Regé-Jean Page has ever been in.

If you can’t stop the Bridgerton binge (and frankly who can), looks like you’re in very good company. Royal company in fact, because there’s someone in the royal family who’s confessed to loving a TV duke as much as they once were with a real-life one.

Step forward, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who is a huge fan of the Netflix hit show, which recently confirmed it would return for a second season.

Sarah, 61, told Us Weekly: “I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I’m obsessed with it. I think Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor) is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up.

“The costumes and set designs were incredible too. The way Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous, and I was really impressed.”

The Duchess also revealed her own personal connection to the hit show, and hinted it could carry on for another five seasons: “I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home.”

Sarah lived at Sunninghill Park when she was married, from 1986 to 1992 to the seriously tarnished Prince Andrew – thanks to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But the hard-working mum to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie isn’t letting any family scandals get in the way of her new career plans. Sarah announced earlier this year on her Instagram account that she has a new job – as a Mills & Boon novelist. And she’s keen on asking Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton’s producer, to adapt her upcoming novel, Her Heart For A Compass (out this August) into a TV series. Well, if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

Fergie’s debut Mills & Boon book is a fictional account of the life of her great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. The Victorian-era story features a character called Lord Rufus Ponsonby.

The Duke of Hastings best watch his gorgeous back.