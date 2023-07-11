What do William and Kate have planned with their children this summer?

Summer has arrived, and schools are getting ready to break up for the holidays.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are joining parents across the country in planning a fun few weeks for their little ones.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to put down their school books until September, with their parents also taking a break from work to spend time with their little ones.

It is unknown exactly what the family will get up to this summer but we anticipate a lot of family time together, as well as visits to their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they often head during holiday seasons and enjoy baking together, getting stuck into arts and crafts, or playing in the large grounds outside.

In fact, it is often the location sited when Kate releases birthday portraits of her family on their special days.

The family of five moved from London to Windsor late last year, and now reside in the royal residence that is Adelaide Cottage. When they relocated, their three children all moved to the same local school, Lambrook.

This will be their first full summer in the new home, but other locations that the family often enjoy visiting include the Isles of Scilly and the Lake District.

Traditionally, George, Charlotte and Louis have visited family in Scotland - in particular, at Balmoral Castle - which is where the late Queen Elizabeth II would spend the summer.

Kate - who has been recently been credited as the 'face' of the British monarchy - has previously revealed she is happiest when she gets some time out to spend quality time with her children outdoors, where they are free to play in the countryside.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, Kate said: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty.

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood? And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?"

Whatever the Wales' get up to, we're sure they'll have a great summer!