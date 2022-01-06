Tom Walker has opened up about rehearsing with ‘talented musician’ Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her role elevation to her relatable moments, she never fails to get the world talking.

Over the Christmas period, the Duchess of Cambridge made particular headlines, from her multiple red carpet appearances to her impressive efforts at Together at Christmas, a concert she held at Westminster Abbey.

The special event, hosted by Kate, aired on Christmas Eve on ITV and was in an effort to say ‘a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities’.

‘We’ve been through such a bleak time,’ the Duchess posted to Instagram about the event. ‘We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other. But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realised how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress. In the congregation we’ve got many inspirational individuals. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.’

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly when Kate Middleton accompanied Tom Walker on the piano for a very special performance of ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’, surprising the world with her hidden talent.

Opening up about the experience on Good Morning Britain, Tom Walker recalled ‘top secret rehearsals’ with the Duchess and praised her musical talents.

‘She’s fantastic, a really talented musician,’ Tom explained of Kate Middleton. ‘We had a top-secret rehearsal to make sure we were both comfortable with playing with each other, it was at Metropolis Studios.’

Videos you may like:

Going on to talk about the reception, Tom explained to The Sun: ‘It was so well received, I probably owe her royalties. She sent me a letter thanking me for the opportunity but it should be me thanking her. The song has jumped 57 places in the charts. It was a wonderful experience and she was so warm. She made the effort to thank all the musicians but it was us who felt so grateful to be part of something so special.’

Well, this is lovely.