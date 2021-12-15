Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to ‘starting fresh in 2022’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, making headlines for everything from their sweet couple moments to family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges have had a particularly difficult couple of years, from the pandemic to the rumoured fallout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their roles have only been elevated over the turbulent times.

Yes, Prince William and Kate Middleton are now leaders in the royal family, something that experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular they are.

‘They realise the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future,’ Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

Now, after the past few difficult years, Prince William and Kate Middleton are going a step further, with the couple said to be excited about ‘starting fresh’ in 2022.

Videos you may like:

‘[William and Kate] are looking forward to starting fresh in New Year. We’ll be seeing a transition of responsibility – they’re taking on additional charity work, attending more events and making appearances,’ a source told Us Weekly.

The source continued: ‘There’s even a royal tour in the works, and of course they’re heavily involved in the Platinum Jubilee.’

Well, this is exciting.