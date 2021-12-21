William and Kate's romantic moment filmed at Christmas carol concert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A subtle PDA moment for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t usually ones to display their affection publicly. But at a festive event held earlier this month, which is being televised on Christmas Eve, the married couple of 10 years shared a sweet, stolen moment that was captured on camera.

On Wednesday, 8 December, Kate Middleton hosted a carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The community service was the Duchess of Cambridge’s idea, and was intended to honour “the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic.”

The prestigious event featured performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, who sang at William and Kate’s wedding, and was attended by specially chosen charity staff, teachers, emergency service workers and people from the armed forces.

The carol service will be broadcast in a show called Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, on ITV at 7.30pm on 24 December, and we’re all excited to see what went on. But in a preview clip shared of the concert, we were treated to a little snippet.

In the video, shared on social media by ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship, Ellie Goulding can be seen performing her rendition of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. And just before the end of the 42-second clip, the camera cuts to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William glances across at his wife, who quickly notices. Kate turns to smile at William, and they catch one another’s eye. Prince William then holds an adorable, lingering gaze at Kate. Meanwhile, she looks down, grinning to herself.

It feels like an incredibly intimate moment (or at least it would do if it weren’t being broadcast to millions of people) capturing a rare moment of romance between the royal couple. Just the kind of heartwarming scenes we need following the news that the Queen has cancelled Christmas at Sandringham for the second year running.

Instead of gathering the whole royal family at the much-loved Norfolk estate, Her Majesty will remain at Windsor Castle for her first Christmas without husband Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this week, adding that the change reflects “a precautionary approach” following rising COVID cases. It’s believed that members of the royal family may join her at Windsor for a private celebration.

But for William and Kate, it probably means another Christmas just with their three children, pictured above in their annual family Christmas card – and those loving looks, of course.