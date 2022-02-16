The Queen just launched a new corgi-approved product — where to buy it, if you’re a dog-lover

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fancy giving your pooch the royal treatment? Look no further

The Queen is one of the world’s most famous dog lovers, and has owned more than 30 pups in her lifetime.

It’s no surprise then, that the next product launch from the Palace is aimed at hounds who enjoy the high life.

Her Majesty has created a canine fragrance that promises to help dogs smell like fresh “coastal walks”. The cologne will be sold in the gift shop at Sandringham Estate for £9.99, the Sun reports.

The 200ml bottle has a practical spray-top nozzle and features an illustration of the crown, plus a corgi-like pooch.

Videos you may like:

Part of the Happy Hounds product range available at Sandringham, the fragrance was created by local perfumer Norfolk Natural Living that specialises in high-end bath oils, perfumes and plant foods.

Speaking to the Sun, they said: “Coastal walks is a rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot. It’s unisex so can be used on male and female dogs, and it’s really long-lasting. Dog cologne is getting more and more popular, particularly with people who like a bit of luxury in their lives and want to indulge their pets.”

If you’re not planning a trip to visit the royal estate in the near future, you can buy a Happy Hounds hamper from its online shop. For £45, you can get the shampoo version of the coastal scent, plus some fancy dog snacks and a tweed dog toy.

It’s well known that the Queen loves to spoil her own dogs. She recently welcomed a new mutt into the fold — a cocker spaniel called Lissy, named after the Queen herself.

Lissy joins Muick and Candy, the Queen’s two dorgis — a cross between a corgi and a dachshund. Some accounts state there is a fourth pooch among the pack, but its name has never been confirmed.

One thing that is for certain is that the lucky pups get to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. It’s said a chef cooks the dogs a steak for dinner each day and that they are free to roam around their own quarters of the Palace.

It’s not quite a steak dinner, but at least the Palace’s new product can give ordinary pups a whiff of royal life.