Prince Philip’s sweet romantic gesture to the Queen is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Today marks the first day of the second lockdown, meaning that the public will be unable to mix households and must adhere to the government guidelines set out earlier this week.

As a result, the royals will be scattered across the UK once more. Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be staying in their Kensington Palace home with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, due to the fact that their eldest two will still be attending school at St Thomas’ Battersea. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are reportedly staying at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Queen and Prince Philip isolated at Windsor Castle during the first lockdown (where the monarch even accidentally got locked out thanks to some very tight security measures) and the staff numbers were reduced to adhere to the government restrictions. According to reports they even had a name for the experience – the ‘HMS Bubble’ – and the monarch celebrated both her birthdays there during the months of isolation.

Now, the Duke of Edinburgh has made a very sweet and romantic gesture for the Queen as we begin the second lockdown.

Prince Philip usually resides at Wood Farm cottage on the Sandringham estate, while the Queen is based at Buckingham Palace due to work commitments. However, HELLO! reports that he decided to travel to Windsor with his wife once again, so that they can celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary together, which falls on 20th November.

Discussing the decision, royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled back with Her Majesty to Windsor today. They will be at the castle together for #lockdown2uk – which includes their 73rd wedding anniversary on November 20.’

How sweet!