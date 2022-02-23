The Queen was given this important bit of life advice from her mother

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a challenging time for The Queen. She recently tested positive for COVID, and has had to deal with issues surrounding certain members of the royal family.

She reportedly paying a chunk of Prince Andrew’s payout to Virginia Giuffre, after he settled his case with her and was banned from denying her rape accusations.

There is also pressure for Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite, and Her Majesty is possibly concerned with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move.

All this is also in the run up to Prince Philip’s memorial service in March, and her own Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

However in all the drama, Her Majesty is said to be keeping calm, thanks to advice her later mother – also Queen Elizabeth – known as The Queen Mother, gave her.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE, ‘One of the lessons that she learned very early from her own mother was to focus on the positive. You see something bad, you see something good. And the Queen has always been very good at that.’

In fact, she has been said to be on top form during recent appearances, and is known for her sense of humour and funny quips.

So it’s good to know The Queen can see the positive in every situation.