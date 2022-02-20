Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has tested positive for Covid, after being in contact with the Prince of Wales last week.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the 95-year-old royal has tested positive, and has “mild cold-like symptoms”.

But, the British monarch is a force to be reckoned with and is said to be continuing “light duties” over the coming weeks.

A statement from the palace read: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has sent his well wishes to Prince Charles’ mother, and tweeted: “‘I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

The Queen is believed to have been triple vaccinated against coronavirus, however, she has recently been in contact with her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days later.

Covid symptoms can appear any time from two to 14 days after exposure.

However, it has also been reported some staff at Windsor Castle have also been tested positive for Covid-19.

