The Queen has come out of isolation and her corgi has had the sweetest reaction 

It sounds like Candy could sense her owner wasn’t feeling tip top

When Prince Charles caught Covid-19 for the second time earlier this year, many were concerned that he might have passed it onto his 95-year-old mother, the Queen, who he had seen two days before testing positive.

Thankfully, it seems Her Majesty avoided catching the virus, as after spending a few days in isolation she’s attended her first in-person engagement.

The Queen seemed in good spirits as she welcomed incoming Defence Services Secretary, Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, for a meeting at Windsor Castle.

But Her Majesty’s famously cheeky dog Candy didn’t seem too happy about her mixing with other people again.

Rear Admiral Macleod told the Queen: “I notice you’ve got Candy keeping guard because, as we came down the corridor, she was not going to let us get anywhere near you.” Maj General Millar agreed: “She gave a little growl as we came in.”

The Queen replied: “Oh really? She doesn’t normally growl.”

Rear Admiral Macleod joked: “She obviously can see through us.”

Despite her light-hearted manner, Her Majesty explained that she’s experiencing some mobility problems. Leaning on a walking stick for support, she pointed to her left leg and said: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

It’s believed that she is just feeling a little stiff and isn’t unwell or injured.

We hope Her Majesty will be feeling better in time for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations later in the year. With Candy watching out for her, she no doubt will be.