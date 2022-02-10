Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family has just confirmed that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

In a tweet, the royal family confirmed the news and announced that the Prince of Wales would now be self-isolating at Clarence House.

‘This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,’ Clarence House announced. ‘HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.’

The Prince of Wales was due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester later today.

Prince Charles, 73, was one of the first high profile people to test positive for COVID, previously contracting the virus in March 2020.

‘I was lucky in my case,’ Prince Charles explained to Sky News about his experience of coronavirus. ‘But I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through.’

Prince William is another royal family member who has previously tested positive for the virus, keeping his illness a secret at the time so as not to alarm the public.

We will continue to update this story.