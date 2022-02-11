The Queen is being ‘monitored’ following Prince Charles’ COVID-19 diagnosis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family confirmed the news yesterday that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

In a tweet, the royal family confirmed the news and announced that the Prince of Wales would now be self-isolating at Clarence House.

‘This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,’ Clarence House announced yesterday. ‘HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.’

While 73-year-old Prince Charles has received well wishes from the public, there was a lot of concern for Queen Elizabeth, who the Prince of Wales has been in contact with.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly refused to comment on whether Her Majesty is testing positive for COVID, but a palace source did reportedly confirm that the Queen has not displayed symptoms.

The situation will reportedly be ‘monitored regularly’ in the next few days.

‘I was lucky in my case,’ Prince Charles explained to Sky News about his previous experience of coronavirus. ‘But I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through.’

We’re sending our thoughts to the Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth.

We will continue to update this story.