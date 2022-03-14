Apparently, the Queen hasn’t been well enough to walk her corgis for six months 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In many ways, she’ll need the support of her furry friends now more than ever

One of the most relatable things about The Queen has to be her love of dogs. She’s thought to have had more than 30 pooches during her lifetime, most of which have been corgis, which are famously her favourite breed.

Known for their unusual names and cheeky media appearances, the Queen’s corgis are much loved by the British public too.

But sadly, Her Majesty has not been “well enough to walk her beloved corgis for the past six months”, a source told The Sun.

“The Queen usually turns to her beloved corgis in time of crisis and stress and took them out almost every day after Philip fell ill and then died last year,” said the source. “They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.”

Naturally, the Queen is still grieving for Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. In her emotional Christmas Day speech, Her Majesty made it clear that she is still adjusting to the loss.

Recent events will likely have only increased Her Majesty’s need for mind-clearing dog walks. Her grandson Prince Harry has announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not be attending a memorial service for Prince Philip later this month.

The couple, who currently live in California, shared a statement reading: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

While the Queen has reportedly recovered after catching Covid, concerns about more long-standing health conditions have been circulating for some time.

For example, Her Majesty has been attending some royal engagements with the help of a walking stick. “Well, as you can see, I can’t move,” she told her guests on one occasion.

The Palace also announced that the Queen will not be attending today’s annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked the Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

We hope Her Majesty feels back to her normal self — and can take her corgis out for a wander — as soon as possible.