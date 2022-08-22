Princess Charlotte has been named one of the most stylish celeb children — can you guess who is number one?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The new study analysed which famous kids’ fashion sense people are searching for and talking about the most

Royal fans love Princess Charlotte’s sweet, formal outfits. The seven year old is usually seen wearing cute dresses or polo shirts with jumpers, often by Royal Family favourite Ralph Lauren. It’s perhaps no surprise then, that a recent study ranked her as the third most stylish celebrity child.

The Celebrity Child Style Report, by Electric Ride On Cars, analysed fashion-related Google searches, the number of fashion-related articles written about each celebrity child, and the engagement the articles have received, to determine which celebrity children are seen to be the most stylish.

Princess Charlotte was third with 26,000 fashion-related Google searches, while her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis ranked just below her at fourth and fifth place respectively. But which famous kid nabbed the top spot?

It turns out North West — daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — is the most stylish celebrity child, scoring 9.87/10. The study notes North’s “very specific aesthetic” which takes inspiration from her parent’s fashion choices. At just eight years old, North already has an extensive designer bag collection, featuring labels like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Birkin.

In second place was Jaden Smith — son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — who is known for his eclectic taste and love of colour. The 24-year-old performer was even seen modelling in a Louis Vuitton womenswear launch in 2016.

Two members of the Beckham family also made the top ten, with Romeo Beckham ranking seventh and his sister Harper ranking in eighth place. Romeo recently fronted an Yves Saint Laurent’s campaign, and Harper Beckham is known for following in her mother Victoria’s style footsteps.