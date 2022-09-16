The Crown cast have shared emotional tributes to Her Majesty

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Including actors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who played the Queen.

It’s been just over a week sine the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at 96 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death came as shock to most – while she has been in ill health for a short while, she was a example of how to appear both strong and steadfast and she never seemed to let ill health affect her, despite her age.

The Royal family and friends across the globe have been paying their respects to our late Monarch, with the queue to see her coffin lying-in-state rumored to be as long as eleven hours and the Queen’s funeral set to take place on Monday.

Now, the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Crown, a drama based on the lives of the Royals, have been sharing their own tributes to The Queen.

They had previously announced that they would pause all further filming out of respect for the Royal family, with producer Peter Morgan explaining: “The Crown is a love letter to her. I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Video you may like:

And now, stars who played the Queen in the show have shared their own tributes. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in the first and second seasons and shared her sadness about the loss of our “incredible monarch” at the Toronto Film Festival.

As per the Metro, she said: “I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

“My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story.”

Olivia Colman – who took on the role of Her Majesty later in the show, during seasons three and four – told Variety magazine that she “didn’t know where to begin” with describing the impact that The Queen had had.

“I wouldn’t know where to begin with that. She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity.”

She continued: “We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

She also went on to share her thoughts after King Charles II’s first speech as head of state, sharing: “I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job.”

When The Crown does resume filming, it’s been confirmed that Imelda Staunton will be taking over as the next actor to play Queen Elizabeth II.

Sending well wishes to the Royal family during this difficult time.