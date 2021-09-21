The Cambridges have shared a tribute to Princess Beatrice

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced yesterday that they had welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, much to the delight of royal fans.

The palace confirmed via a statement on the official Royal Family website that Beatrice and Edoardo, who married in July last year, had welcomed their first child at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital at 11.42pm on Saturday night.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” the statement read.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

The new royal is the Queen’s fourth great-grandchild to be born in 2021; with Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcoming their son, August, in February, while Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March.

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June.

Unsurprisingly, Beatrice’s family were quick to publicly wish her congratulations, with Prince William and Kate Middleton re-sharing the Queen’s official announcement to their Kensington Royal Twitter account, and Princess Eugenie – whose own birth announcement was significantly different to that of Beatrice’s – dedicating a sweet tribute to her sister and brother-in-law on Instagram.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣, Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge,” Eugenie wrote. Adding a special note to her new niece reading, “I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos… we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

Adorable.

Though it’s unlikely that Beatrice and Edo’s baby girl will be given a royal title, due to these being passed down through the male line, it is possible that the Queen may intervene and grant Beatrice’s husband an earldom or issue a Letter Patent amending the rules (though this too remains unlikely).