The Cambridges’ candid NYE photo has got fans all starry-eyed 

The parents-of-three look more loved up than ever

Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their fans to a never-before-seen photo as they wished them a Happy New Year on Instagram.

The image shows the couple on their way to the premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die last September.

Laughing together as Kate clutches Wills hand, the photo is a refreshingly intimate glimpse into the royal couple’s lives, inviting fans inside the back of their car.

But despite its candid appeal, the photograph exudes glamour, with Kate in her dazzling gold embellished Jenny Packham gown.

“Such an inspiring, understated couple,” reads one comment.

Another follower commented on how different the Cambridges are from other celebrity couples: “You two really love each other. Far from pretending in front of the media and cameras, you really love each other even behind the scenes.”

One fan congratulated the couple on their lasting marriage: “What a beautiful couple! More than 20 years of love and more than 10 years of successful marriage and still going strong, loyal, regal and classy! You deserve the enormous popularity you both enjoy worldwide.”

With Kate’s 40th fast approaching and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee planned for June, we hope that 2022 is one of the couple’s best yet.