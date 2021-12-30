Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday celebrations are expected to be “low key” 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It might be a big birthday, but the Duchess tends to focus on family over frivolities

For many of us, a milestone birthday is the perfect excuse to plan an extravagant party or trip abroad. But when Kate Middleton turns 40 on January 9, she’s expected to enjoy much quieter celebrations.

“Kate and William are not the sort to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine. “I think the same will apply to Kate’s birthday as it does to Christmas — it will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family.”

At the beginning of Kate and William’s relationship, the couple saw birthdays as an opportunity for adventure. “Long before they got married and long before they had children, it wasn’t unknown for William to whisk Kate away for her birthday, usually to the ski slopes but once or twice to the Caribbean,” said Duncan.

“The first picture of the two of them kissing was taken when Kate was celebrating her birthday quietly with William at Klosters ski resort in Switzerland,” he continued. “But that was then and it’s just not Kate’s style to want to throw a lavish party for friends and family. I can’t see her going on any VIP trips to posh West End restaurants either.

“I think we can expect Kate to be deliberately modest, with no fuss and the emphasis firmly on her family.”

With their love of dressing up and dancing to Shakira, We’re sure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will provide plenty of fun on the Duchess’ big day.