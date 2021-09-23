Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royal party of the decade pending.

It may still be a year away, but the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is already causing a stir among the royals and members of the public alike.

Between speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be extended an invite amid their rumoured family feud (spoiler: Her Majesty has apparently already invited them), and the outpouring of public joy that accompanied the news that we’ll be getting an extra bank holiday next year, we already knew that 2022’s jubilee was going to be an epic celebration all round.

But that was before we even heard what the monarch had planned for her big day.

Now, ITV – who will broadcast the occasion live – have announced details of the Jubilee party, and it seems that the Queen certainly won’t be commemorating seven decades on the throne by halves.

Yes, next year will mark 70 years since a 27-year-old Princess Elizabeth became the Queen, and boy do the celebrations sound incredible.

“The 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show will culminate in a 90-minute event in the grounds of Windsor Castle as the country begins the big celebrations of the Queen’s 70-year reign,” ITV revealed.

Helen Mirren – who has famously played three British monarchs onscreen, including Her Majesty – and fellow actor Stephen Fry are rumoured to be involved in the event, which will involve “some of the best equestrian, military and musical displays from here and around the world”, according to Windsor Castle.

Billed as a “personal tribute to our monarchy”, the celebration is expected to feature the Queen’s ponies and horses, and will take place across four evenings from 12-15 May 2022. (Casual.)

Simon Brooks-Ward, producer and director of the celebration, said the “huge production” will be “light-hearted and joyful but also traditional and respectful”. The Queen’s Players, a group of performers based on the travelling players of the Elizabethan period, will also lead a performance that will take spectators through a journey from Elizabeth I to the current monarch. (We’re guessing that this is where Dame Helen comes in.)