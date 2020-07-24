Kate Middleton’s new bracelet symbolises a harmonious marriage

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William released new photos on their Kensington Royal Instagram page yesterday, from a visit the couple hosted earlier this week on behalf of their Royal Foundation to support emergency workers.

The caption read, ‘Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.’

‘Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support 🤝 through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19’, they continued.

The pictures are from their meeting with four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund, including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors.

For the occasion, the Duchess wore a white cotton shirt dress by British designer Suzannah, adorned with a discreet polka dot print, which you can pre-order below.

The classic 1950s inspired shirt dress is also sustainable, as it has been recreated from the brand’s archive and is now made from GOTS Sustainable Italian Printed Cotton and lined in eco-cotton.

Shop now: COTTON SHIRT DRESS BLUE POLKA for £995 from SUZANNAH

However we do know that the bracelet she wore is by Parisian label Sézane, and that it could be interpreted as symbolising a happy marriage.

On the website, the Stéphanie cuff is described as being ‘the harmonious marriage of opulent material and natural stone pearls, chosen for their incandescent spirit’, which could be interpreted as combining both Kate and William’s different personalities.

Shop now: Stéphanie Cuff for £75 from Sézane

Naturally the bracelet is sold out in Kate’s cream pearl and gold version, however it is still available in the two other green and blue colourways.