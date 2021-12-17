This article is created in partnership with App Toro

Now you’ve got your top posts in one place, what do the images say about you? After digesting the science on the matter, we’ve broken it down into four key personas.

The love addict

If you’re always posting photos of your other half, it could be a sign that you’re insecure about your relationship or trying to mask any issues. And watch out for the captions too — researchers from Harvard note that using words like “bae” or “my girl” could be a sign of possessiveness.

The pristine poser

Are all your photos perfectly framed? Are you immaculately made up in every selfie, and do you exclusively post about more “mature” activities (afternoon tea anyone)? This could be a sign that you prize orderliness and self-discipline, according to Harvard researchers.

The gym bunny

If most of your photos are gym selfies, scientists from Brunel University have suggested this could be a sign of narcissism. The researchers wrote: “Narcissists more frequently updated about their achievements, which was motivated by their need for attention”.

The braggy traveller

If holiday snaps dominate your Top 9, it could be a sign that you crave validation. You might be missing hanging out with your pals, but you’re not going to let them forget about you — or the fact you’re having way more fun than them.

