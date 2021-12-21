Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Did you know? Several Royal titles, including that of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Archie, may be significantly changed in the future.

At current, they have pretty impressive titles that normally indicate their rank.

Wondering why they may be altered? Simply, because as status changes, positions shift and they accrue responsibilities as a Royal, their titles can change, too.

Take the day that Prince William wed Kate back in 2011, for example. That day, he not only got married, but was also granted the title of the Duke of Cambridge to mark his marital status changing.

His title looks set to change in the next few years again, too. When Prince Charles becomes King and ascends to the throne, William will inherit his current title – that is, the Prince of Wales.

Fun fact: this title is strictly reserved for the male heir to the throne.

Similarly, William will take on the titles the Duke of Cornwall, the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, and the Earl of Chester.

Kate was titled The Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day and, will also see a title change when William becomes second in line to the throne.

She’ll be titled the Princess of Wales, a title famously held by William’s late mother, Princess Diana, and also hold secondary titles including the Duchess of Cornwall, tye Duchess of Rothesay, and the Countess of Chester.

When William does become King, Kate is set to change titles again, this time to a simple Queen Catherine.

As with their father and mother, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also look set to see several title changes throughout their lifetime.

Currently titled Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis of Cambridge, when Kate and William are titled the Prince and Princess of Wales, all three will earn the crowns Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.

Similarly, William has the choice to crown Charlotte the Princess Royal if he so chooses, which stereotypically goes to the monarch’s oldest daughter.

She may only be crowned this once Princess Anne passes, however, as it’s a title that stays with you for life and she is the current owner.

As it currently stands, Harry and Meghan’s children do not hold any official titles.

However, when Prince Charles – their grandfather – steps up to the throne, they could, it’s thought, be entitled to certain titles.

A source said to The Mirror: “In 1917, King George V ordered that only the grandchildren of the monarch would be entitled to use the style of prince or princess and HRH, the only exception to this order was that the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales would also be entitled to be use the style HRH and Prince.

“In 2012, the Queen issued new Letters Patent that the style of HRH and Prince/Princess would be extended to all of Prince William’s children, not just his eldest son.”

“Archie’s entitlement to use the style of Prince and HRH will come into force when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King.”

Interesting…