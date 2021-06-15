Kate Middleton will be dropping her Duchess of Cambridge title in the near future

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism.

It wasn’t her actions but her title that made headlines this week however, as it was reported that Kate Middleton would be dropping her Duchess of Cambridge title in the near future.

Why? In order to inherit an even more senior title, Princess of Wales, previously held by Princess Diana.

Yes, according to The Sun, Kate could become the next Princess of Wales down the line.

When Prince Charles becomes King, his former title as Prince of Wales will pass onto Prince William, giving Kate the choice to adopt the title famously connected to Diana.

Although Camilla is well within her rights to take on the title Princess of Wales, she instead publicly goes by another title: the Duchess of Cornwall. It’s easy to see why she chose not to pick up the mantle of Princess when she married Charles, out of respect for the late royal.

The title hasn’t been used since Diana Spencer assumed the role in 1981, when she married Prince Charles.

The royal family has not yet responded.