Kate Middleton almost didn’t receive her Duchess of Cambridge title

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism.

It wasn’t her actions but her title that made headlines this week however, as it was reported that Kate Middleton very almost didn’t receive her Duchess of Cambridge title.

Prince William and Kate Middleton received their Dukedom when they got married in 2011, presented with the roles as a gift from Her Majesty The Queen. But according to reports, another royal couple was originally destined for the Cambridge titles.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the now Earl and Countess of Wessex, were originally offered the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles, but they reportedly declined for a hilarious reason.

Prince Edward reportedly rejected the title in 1999 after watching Shakespeare in Love, where he is said to have admired Colin Firth’s character, Lord Wessex.

Yes, really.

12 years later, Prince William and Kate Middleton were offered the titles, and the rest is history.

Well, that’s some royal news we couldn’t have predicted.