Prince Louis could be making his debut appearance this Christmas

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their adorable royal waves, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

The Cambridges made news earlier this year as they celebrated Prince Louis’ third birthday, with the Duke and Duchess releasing an official snap of the miniature royal each year.

Fans get particularly excited at photographs of Prince Louis because he has made very few official appearances due to the coronavirus, never having taken part in a royal tour and never having joined his family for the Sandringham Christmas walk.

Yes, the public walk to church is a royal family tradition, something that both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have joined in on over the years.

It is thought therefore that Prince Louis might be making his Sandringham Christmas walk debut this year.

Last year’s royal walk to church was cancelled due to the coronavirus, and with the rise of the Omicron variant, there are concerns that the walk might again be axed in 2021.

If it does take place, hopefully Prince Louis will get to make his debut, so fingers crossed!