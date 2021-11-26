Prince William hid this ‘burden’ from Kate Middleton as he feared it would impact their marriage

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been happily married for over ten years, tying the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and since welcoming three beautiful children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, things haven’t always been plain sailing for the pair. After meeting at university and later becoming a couple, they were forced to keep their relationship under wraps for a while, using decoys to hide from the press. A few years later, they decided to separate briefly in 2007 – which reportedly ‘disappointed’ the Queen.

But before long, they were back together and shortly afterwards announced their engagement.

It seems, however, that in the early days of their marriage William was concerned about burdening his wife.

The Duchess of Cambridge worked for the RAF Search and Rescue and the East Anglia Air Ambulance before committing to royal duties full time in 2017.

In a speech at The Royal Foundation’s Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium, he said: ‘I remember the pressure of attending calls in the most stressful conditions, sometimes with tragic conclusions. I remember the sense of solidarity with my team, pulling together to do the best we could and sharing the weight of responsibility.’

He also spoke about the impact it had on his own family.

He added: ‘I also remember returning home with the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen.’

William has previously spoken about the difficulties he faced in the role, in a video released earlier this year, when he said: ‘Something that I noticed from my brief spell flying the air ambulance with the team is, when you see so much death and so much bereavement, it does impact how you see the world. It impacts your own life and your own family life because it is always there.’