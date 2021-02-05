Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nanny is banned from saying one particular word

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertain the public on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This past few months have been no exception as we have entered a third lockdown, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have been at the forefront, engaging in numerous Zoom calls, offering light relief with the news of their new puppy and sympathising with parents on becoming homeschool teachers.

It was Kate and William’s nanny for their three children, Maria Borrallo, that made news this week however, as it was reported that there is one word she is not supposed to use in front of the miniature royals.

The word in question? ‘Kids’, with the term ‘children’ reportedly found more appropriate.

It is important to note that this is not a royal family rule, but rather a rule from Maria Borrallo’s training at the prestigious Norland College.

‘The word “kid” is banned,’ author Louise Heren explained to The Mirror, having spent a year at Norland College. ‘It’s a mark of respect for the children as individuals.’

She later continued: ‘Given what we have seen of Catherine when she is out in public, she’s very hands on. I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children.’

Well, that’s that.