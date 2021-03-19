Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How much information Meghan and Harry shared in their tell-all interview with Oprah this month has shocked many.

During the two-hour televised interview, they covered a lot of ground. Mainly, they discussed their time as senior Royals and lamented on the lack of support they received from ‘the Institution’ during their time carrying out duties. Not only did this leave Meghan feeling isolated, but mentally unwell, too. She shared that she struggled to the point she was left feeling suicidal, and still did not receive support.

They also shared that, prior to Meghan falling pregnant, Harry was asked by a senior Royal family member how dark the colour of their child’s skin would be.

Now, Penny Junor, a royal biographer, has shared that how the interview has been handled by both the Sussexes and the Royal family is very telling about their current relationship.

She believes that the whole ordeal highlights one thing: that there is no longer any trust between the family.

Junor shared: “I think that’s the most appalling thing of this whole story, there is no longer any trust at all between the family and Harry and Meghan.”

“In an ideal world, William could talk to Harry face-to-face. But now, who is to say that the conversation is not going to appear all over the world on prime time television?”

“It’s a private matter,” said Junor. She also added: “It’s a breakdown of relationships between the family.”

She shared her opinion with Australia’s Courier Mail yesterday.

This comes at the same time Gayle King, a friend of Meghan’s, suggests that current efforts to heal the rift between the family is proving ‘unproductive’.

Just this week, the Queen has shared how she’s feeling about the Royal interview and Kate is said to be set to break Royal protocol in response to the claims.

The Queen is also said to have launched her own private investigation into the matter.

Buckingham Palace released their own statement after the interview. It was short and brief, and said that the issues will be addressed ‘by the family privately.’

More on the matter as it happens.