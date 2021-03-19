Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This comes from a palace insider.

Two weeks on from Harry and Meghan’s tell-all Oprah interview, a Palace insider has shared that Kate may ‘break Royal protocol’ in response to the claims.

Kate normally doesn’t react to any media speculation about her, taking a similar approach to the Queen. That is a ‘never complain, never explain’ approach, according to one source.

The source shared with The Express: “She was dragged into this within ten minutes of Meghan’s interview and hasn’t been able to fight back.”

“She usually adopts the Queen’s ‘never complain, never explain’ approach, but this has gone too far.”

This comes following Meghan shared that Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding day. During the Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that, rather than Meghan making Kate cry, as the reports at the time speculated, ‘the reverse’ happened.

The upset was said to be over an ill fitted bridesmaid dress for Princess Charlotte, and Meghan shared that the fact the Palace did not respond to defend her, when she had not caused any upset, was a turning point in the relationship.

Now, it is claimed that Kate is set to share her own statement.

The source continued: “They [Kate and William] don’t want to turn this into a war of words any more than it already is, but for Kate, this is personal.”

This is out of character for the Duchess, who, as above, normally keeps her private life private.

During the interview, Meghan described Kate as a ‘good person’, but emphasised that she felt it ‘really important for people to understand the truth.’

She also confirmed that, after the incident, Kate had made an effort to heal the rift, sending her flowers and apologising, too.

“The narrative with Kate, which didn’t happen, was really, really difficult and something that… I think that’s when everything changed really.”

Winfrey then asked Meghan if she made Kate cry, to which Meghan responded: “No, no, the reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologised and she brought me flowers and a note apologising, and she did what I would do if I knew that I’d hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

“What was shocking was, what was that, six, seven months after our wedding, that the reverse of that would be out in the world.”

Meghan continued: “I would have never wanted that to come out about her, ever, even though it had happened, I protected that from ever being out in the world.”

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to, yes, the issue was correct, about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.

“And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever, what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I’ve forgiven her.”