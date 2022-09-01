Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's doing nothing to smooth relations over.

Meghan Markle has been in the news a lot lately.

It’s not surprising: the Duchess of Sussex has been fairly discreet since she and her husband Prince Harry moved to California, only making the occasional speech at official events from time to time and mostly staying out of the public eye.

But in the past couple of weeks, Meghan has opened up in a big way – firstly by releasing the premiere of her Archetypes podcast, and secondly by giving a rare, in-depth interview to The Cut.

While promoting her podcast, she vowed to show “the real me,” which she has begun to do through the first two episodes with Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

In particular, she told the awful story of a fire breaking out in Archie’s nursery during a tour of South Africa in 2019. Although he wasn’t in the room at the time and was safe, Meghan was understandably shaken up — but still had to carry on with her next engagement.

And in her interview with The Cut, she revealed that she never signed an NDA that would prevent her from revealing everything that happened during her time as a senior royal, meaning that she could talk about anything if she decides to do so.

In that same interview, she explained that she didn’t understand why she had so little control over her own social media while she was a working royal, and that she felt it was a shame that the Sussexes’ royal exit went the way it did, with hurt feelings and damaged relationships, among other revelations.

According to a new source, the royals on this side of the pond aren’t too pleased with Meghan’s disclosure.

“[The] Royal Family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast,” this source told Entertainment Tonight.

“They are distressed that after stepping back from the Royal Family — claiming a need for privacy — she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

Apparently, they feel that there is a “loss of trust” with Meghan.

This comes after Princess Diana’s former butler revealed that she wouldn’t be happy about the rift between Princes William and Harry, so let’s hope that this new development doesn’t hurt their chances of reconciliation.