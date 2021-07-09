Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Chin-chin.

Who doesn’t love a good tipple? Yep, even the royals are known to be partial to the occasional bev – from Meghan Markle’s notoriously good Pimm’s recipe, to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s love of a Guinness.

But perhaps most surprisingly, of all the royal drinks of choice, it’s the Queen’s that tends to raise the most eyebrows.

The monarch has long been reported to be a fan of Dubonnet – a sweet, wine-based aperitif – that she pairs with gin. A drink popular in the 60s and 70s, the Queen Mother was also known to be a fan of the tipple, reportedly taking hers two parts Dubonnet to one part gin.

Sound familiar? Nope, we’ve never heard of it either – which is probably why one of the world’s leading cocktail experts has branded it a somewhat “bizarre” choice.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, cocktail expert Noah Rothbaum said, “It’s a little weird because there’s a great schism in Dubonnets. The Dubonnet that’s produced in Europe is different than the Dubonnet that’s produced in America.”

He went on to explain: “The formulas are slightly different, though the one in America now tastes more like the one in Europe.”

Explaining the cocktail’s history, he said, “It was very popular in the 60s and 70s and then kind of disappeared for a while. In other parts of the world, they are enduringly popular. So it makes a lot of sense that the Queen would be a fan of it. But it is sort of bizarre, it’s not a traditional Pimm’s cup.”

Well, there you have it.

With England making it to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, and a full schedule of Wimbledon knock-outs to come (both set to be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), something tells us that the royals may be celebrating with one or two good Dubonnets this weekend as well.