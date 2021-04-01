Here’s why the Queen Mother left more money to Prince Harry than Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Prince William may only have three years between them in age, but their upbringings were certainly different.

Why? For the simple reason that Prince William will one day be King – an eventuality that undoubtedly changed everything about his life, from his relationship with members of the royal family to the freedom he was permitted.

In fact, it seemed to have such an effect on the 38-year-old prince that he has chosen to wait to tell his eldest son Prince George that he will one day also inherit the title – with William previously struggling under the magnitude of the role he was born into from a young age.

One difference between the two princes that has only emerged recently however, is the amounts they inherited from their great grandmother, the Queen Mother, who reportedly left the princes a substantial amount of her fortune.

It was reported by the BBC after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002 that she had put two third of her fortune into a trust fund for her great-grandsons, estimated at around £14 million. But it was later reported that Prince Harry actually received a greater share than his older brother.

Why? Again, it’s all about their titles and more specifically, the royal line of succession and the financial impact that they carry.

Prince William will one day be King, something that will see him ‘benefit financially’, according to the BBC. Even when his father, Prince Charles, becomes King before him, William will reportedly take over the Duchy of Cornwall, with 53 hectares of land and funds coming with it.

So it made sense to compensate for the fact that William will benefit financially from his roles, by giving Prince Harry more money in her inheritance.

