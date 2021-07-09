Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge made headlines last week when it was announced that she would self-isolate after being exposed to COVID-19.

In line with government guidelines, Kate underwent a ten day period of isolation at home in Kensington Palace, leaving Prince William to go it alone at Wednesday’s Euros semi-final. And while it was assumed that the Duchess would be missing out on all of this week’s scheduled appearances, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate will be ending her isolation in time to attend an event very close to her heart.

Yep, it can only be this weekend’s Wimbledon finals – an event the Duchess has attended every year (bar last, when it was put on pause due to the pandemic) since joining the royal fold.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will attend two matches at Wimbledon over the weekend as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

An avid tennis fan, Kate will attend the Ladies’ Singles Final of The Championships alongside Prince William on Saturday, as well as Sunday’s Gentlemen’s Singles Final; which is due to take place just hours before England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Royal appearances at Wimbledon are as synonymous with summer as Pimm’s and beach days, so it’s a relief that Kate won’t have to miss out on the tournament for the second year running.

The Palace has also confirmed that Prince William will watch the football at Wembley on Sunday as President of the Football Association. While Kate and Prince George were at his side for last week’s winning game against Germany, it hasn’t been confirmed whether they’ll be putting in an appearance at the final.

As well as being a football fan, George is said to have inherited his mother’s love for tennis, too – and even once received a special lesson from his favourite player Roger Federer.

“He’s a cute boy. I love to see they’re into tennis or into sport,” the tennis champ told The Daily Star at the time.

