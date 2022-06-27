The Queen still ‘adores’ Prince Harry despite royal tensions since his departure

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals, there have been reports of tension between the Sussexes and the royal family. During their exclusive interview with Oprah, the couple spoke about the difficulties they faced during their time in the monarchy and touched on their relationships with fellow royals including Prince Charles and Prince William.

However, throughout the segment and in interviews since, Harry has only spoken highly of his grandmother, the Queen, and the insisted that he has the upmost respect for her.

Before they landed in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games earlier this year, Harry and Meghan made a secret visit to see Her Majesty and according to an insider the Queen very much still ‘adores’ her grandson.

According to PEOPLE magazine, a friend said: ‘If Harry asks, the Queen would say yes. She adores him.’

Royal fans will remember when Harry convinced the Queen to star in a fun video promoting the Invictus Games back in 2016, and the source claims that the Duke of Sussex would have been one of the only people that she would do something like that for.

They continued: ‘Six years later, it’s clear there are few, if any, members of the Queen’s extended family who would have the confidence and the humour to ask the Queen to take part in such a stunt.

‘Harry’s doing so underlined both the respect between him and his grandmother and her willingness to show a different side of herself for him—in front of the world.’

The publication writes that the Queen has had to ‘steer a tricky course between sympathy… and firmness’ since the Sussexes moved overseas, balancing her role as grandmother and monarch.

Although they were not spotted together over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Harry and William have reportedly been reconnecting via Facetime and Whatsapp.