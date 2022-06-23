Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘never asked’ for photos of the Queen with daughter Lilibet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals were out in force for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, with a number of high profile events taking place across the capital to mark the monarch’s impressive 70 year reign.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, became the surprise star of the weekend thanks to his hilarious facial expressions and cheeky personality, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew back to the UK for the long weekend.

The Sussexes kept a low profile during the trip, making just one public appearance at a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral, but the Queen is said to have met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time in private.

Due to Covid travel restrictions and ongoing issues with security, the monarch had not been able to meet Harry and Meghan’s one year old before the jubilee weekend. Although they are said to have spent less than an hour together, the Queen enjoyed some quality time with Lilibet ahead of her first birthday.

However, following the private meeting it was reported that Her Majesty had banned the couple from photographing their first meeting.

According to The Daily Mail, Netflix wasn’t impressed that the Harry and Meghan – who have a deal with the streaming service – were unable to get pictures of them together, and The Sun claimed that they ‘wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance.’

Now, the New York Post has debunked the reports, with a source claiming that they never asked for photos.

They told the publication: ‘They just enjoyed a private and intimate visit with the Queen.’

The insider added that they ‘didn’t even bother asking for photos as the Queen wasn’t feeling well.’

Harry and Meghan released a photograph of Lilibet to mark her first birthday, but have not commented on the claims.