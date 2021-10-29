Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fans are saying there's "no excuse"

In Royal news today, Prince Harry has been criticised for not introducing the Queen to his daughter, Lilibet, sooner.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their second child – who they named after the Queen and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana – in June this year.

She’s now five months old, yet is still to meet any of her Royal family across the pond.

Many have accepted that, because of Coronavirus travel restrictions and the fact that the family live in California, the normal Royal traditions of introducing new Royal babies to the family have had to be broken.

Not forgetting the fact that Harry and Meghan have technically stepped down as senior Royals, which could spur a change in Royal protocol.

But Royal fans are not happy with how they’ve handled the little one’s first few months, saying there is “no excuse” for not having introduced the Queen to her great granddaughter sooner.

Harry’s thought to be in “panic mode” about his grandmother’s current ill health – she had to cancel a two-day trip to Northern Ireland last week and her appearance at the COP26 climate conference, too.

According to US Weekly, one source claims that Harry “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” in person to Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April.

The same source said he “would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother.”

They continued to add that he is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.”

That being said, many Royal fans are not happy that they haven’t introduced the little one to the 95-year-old monarch yet.

One Twitter user with the username @leonora_loves wrote: “I think what is the most sad thing of all is that our beloved Queen hasn’t seen her great grandson Archie since he was 9months old & she’s never met her youngest great grandchild Lilibet.”

“H&M have access to nannies & private jets – there is no excuse. Utterly despicable & selfish”

Similarly, @LL18again said that Harry and Meghan travelling to the UK for Christmas would purely be to “ease his conscience”.

They Tweeted “To ease his conscience no doubt. Should have done it sooner, without MM”

What do you reckon?