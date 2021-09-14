Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Will it be the Queen, Prince Charles or... someone else?

You’ll likely know that Meghan and Harry are yet to introduce their daughter, Lilibet, to the rest of her Royal relatives.

Lilibet Diana was born in June and has only met her older brother, Archie, so far.

This is because her parents moved to the States last March, at the same time as stepping down as official senior Royals. The ongoing family drama – paired with coronavirus travel restrictions – has meant the little one meeting her family has been more complicated than usual.

Yet, in Royal news last week, it was reported that the pair had formally requested a time for The Queen to meet her great-grandchild and hope to return to the UK for her christening.

Whether it will go ahead – and when – is yet to be confirmed, but what is known is that, when Harry and Meghan do return to the UK, they’re likely to stay at their former home in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie – Harry’s cousin – now lives in the castle with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son, August, whom they welcomed in February. This means she’ll likely be the first official Royal family member to meet the little one.

This honour would be a nice touch, as it’s thought that Harry and Eugenie have remained close despite his controversial exit from Royal duties and much-debated Oprah Winfrey interview.

It’s believed that Harry also stayed at Frogmore Cottage – part of the Windsor Castle – when he visited the UK in April for the funeral of his grandad, Prince Philip, and further in July, for the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

Despite being a cottage, the residence is far from small – it’s believed that it, in fact, has five separate bedrooms.

The Queen has already met Lilibet – but via Zoom call, not in real life.

As above, The Sun newspaper has reported that Harry and Meghan formally requested for her to meet Lilibet last week. What her response to this request will be is not yet know.

One source said to the newspaper: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it.”

“They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”

“Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far.”