The royal family has given an important update on baby Sienna

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

It is the millennial royals that make the most headlines, from royal weddings and newborns to fashion statements and feuds.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Beatrice, who welcomed a daughter with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month.

‘Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,’ the royal family announced in a statement.

‘The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

‘Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.’

The couple later released a statement to announce their daughter’s name, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, paying a tribute to The Queen.

This week, another update was made on baby Sienna’s behalf, but this one related to her place in the line of succession.

One month after the miniature royal’s birth, the royal family has updated its website to include her, with Sienna listed as 11th in line to the throne.

Sienna, sitting behind her mother in the line of succession now comes before Princess Eugenie and her son August.

Well, that’s that.